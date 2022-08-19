Huntington National Bank Acquires 13,279 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,783 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,279 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,461,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,807 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,520,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,597,000 after acquiring an additional 340,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,747,000 after acquiring an additional 396,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,498,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,951,000 after acquiring an additional 519,399 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,188,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,529,000 after purchasing an additional 811,843 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total transaction of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $104.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.09 and a 200 day moving average of $96.82. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.22 and a 52-week high of $105.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $113.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.29.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

