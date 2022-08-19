Huntington National Bank Buys 280 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Huntington National Bank raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $10,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 146.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $93.74 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $82.75 and a one year high of $109.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.01.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

