Huntington National Bank Cuts Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 209,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 39,477 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $16,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 252.8% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 441 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baxter International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

BAX stock opened at $61.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Baxter International Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.49 and a 1-year high of $89.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.21.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 21.75%. Baxter International’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

