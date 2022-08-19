Huntington National Bank Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Huntington National Bank decreased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,381 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $13,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Travelers Companies by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

Travelers Companies Stock Up 0.1 %

TRV stock opened at $174.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.67. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.40 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Travelers Companies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

