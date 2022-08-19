Huntington National Bank Has $31.48 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Club Bank GFN bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 9.1% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Booking by 15.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Booking by 219.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 217 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Booking by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,903,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Booking stock opened at $2,144.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,890.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,125.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,669.34 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66. The company has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.18, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.93 by $1.15. Booking had a return on equity of 62.69% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.55) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 96.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,639,663. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.13, for a total value of $300,019.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,814.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,000.20, for a total value of $400,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,315 shares in the company, valued at $96,639,663. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400 shares of company stock valued at $2,925,212 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Booking from $2,750.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Booking from $2,985.00 to $2,650.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,550.53.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.