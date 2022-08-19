Huntington National Bank Has $8.07 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Huntington National Bank grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,313 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth $330,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $163.92 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $158.02 and a 1 year high of $193.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.02.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

