Huntington National Bank Sells 12,642 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Huntington National Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,642 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $27,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,005,096,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 860,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $618,487,000 after acquiring an additional 452,154 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Lam Research by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 414,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,852,000 after purchasing an additional 288,808 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 953,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,812,000 after purchasing an additional 263,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $154,617,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $503.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $455.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.33.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $540.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

