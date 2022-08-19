Huntington National Bank Sells 3,920 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,920 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank owned 0.06% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Kwmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $599,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter valued at $1,497,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.9% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $61.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $31.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day moving average of $66.89.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 36.26%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

