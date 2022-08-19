Hush Reaches Market Capitalization of $539,811.42 (HUSH)

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. Hush has a total market cap of $539,811.42 and approximately $298.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded 31.3% lower against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00297883 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.09 or 0.00116415 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00077353 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004200 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000042 BTC.

About Hush

Hush (CRYPTO:HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hush is myhush.org. Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org.

Buying and Selling Hush

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

