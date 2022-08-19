Hydro (HYDRO) Reaches Market Capitalization of $368,639.46

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $368,639.46 and approximately $17,049.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,253.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003716 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002405 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.06 or 0.00127339 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00033262 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00074497 BTC.
Hydro Coin Profile
Hydro (CRYPTO:HYDRO) is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Hydro Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.
