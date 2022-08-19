i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Short Interest Down 7.1% in July

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the July 15th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Institutional Trading of i3 Verticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in i3 Verticals in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals by 215.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 65.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

i3 Verticals Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have commented on IIIV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $24.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.26. i3 Verticals has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $30.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63.

About i3 Verticals

(Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.