i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.41-$1.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $307.00 million-$317.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.26 million.

i3 Verticals Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IIIV traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,833. i3 Verticals has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IIIV shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on i3 Verticals to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

In other i3 Verticals news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 14,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

