IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 452,300 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the July 15th total of 483,000 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 134,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,312,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,999,000 after buying an additional 63,729 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDT by 199.4% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 621,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,688,000 after buying an additional 414,130 shares during the last quarter. Bandera Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 98.7% during the 1st quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 470,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,022,000 after buying an additional 233,441 shares during the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDT during the 1st quarter worth $15,953,000. Finally, Alta Fox Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDT by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 330,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $83,000,000 after buying an additional 41,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.79% of the company’s stock.
IDT stock opened at $27.31 on Friday. IDT has a one year low of $21.68 and a one year high of $67.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a market cap of $716.64 million, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.18.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded IDT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.
IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech; net2phone-UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service); and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.
