IG Gold (IGG) Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

IG Gold (IGG) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. Over the last week, IG Gold has traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1,227.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004381 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004382 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,797.63 or 0.99879820 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001586 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold (CRYPTO:IGG) is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com. IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. IG Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@IGGalaxy. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming.

Buying and Selling IG Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

