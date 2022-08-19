IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives C$50.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$50.33.

IGM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Shares of IGM stock opened at C$38.12 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$33.80 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$9.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.08 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.01.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

