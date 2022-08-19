Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires 11,068 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 167.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 714.3% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 57 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 273.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $441.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

S&P Global Stock Down 1.8 %

In other S&P Global news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE SPGI traded down $6.85 on Friday, hitting $380.53. The stock had a trading volume of 62,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,987. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $353.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $370.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market cap of $126.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

