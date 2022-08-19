Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Acquires New Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pool by 15.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 9.3% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 351.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Pool by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Pool by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 235,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $133,433,000 after buying an additional 15,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $10.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $381.28. 6,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,428. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $408.01. Pool Co. has a one year low of $324.14 and a one year high of $582.27. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88.

Pool Dividend Announcement

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $7.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.40 by $0.19. Pool had a return on equity of 68.34% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.01, for a total transaction of $960,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,971.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Pool from $485.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Pool from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $465.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pool from $570.00 to $465.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $446.80.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

