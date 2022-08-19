Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Buys New Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,865,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 25,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 140,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 47,588 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 23,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 82,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 105,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $1,163,194.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,911,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,064,553.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.95, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,918,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,089,134.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 379,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,815,800. 13.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.53. 2,064,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,320,600. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.44 and a twelve month high of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.89 and a beta of 3.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.65.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. The firm had revenue of $473.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies to $11.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.