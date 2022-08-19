Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Decreases Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Community Trust NA grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PSX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,801,923. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares in the company, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

