Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Valero Energy by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after purchasing an additional 742,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 122.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 829,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,304,000 after purchasing an additional 455,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on VLO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Valero Energy from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Insider Activity

Valero Energy Stock Performance

In other news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

VLO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.86. 69,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,168,873. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $46.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

