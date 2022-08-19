Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $17,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 394.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.16, for a total transaction of $616,247.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,310 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 4,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total value of $804,690.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,160 shares in the company, valued at $2,780,606.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,083 shares of company stock worth $10,910,105 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Evercore ISI set a $195.00 target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $211.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $162.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.44.

AJG traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $190.92. 19,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day moving average is $165.90. The company has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.68. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $140.41 and a twelve month high of $191.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.21%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

