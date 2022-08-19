Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Grows Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Adobe were worth $27,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 165,139 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $75,665,000 after buying an additional 18,179 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in Adobe by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Adobe by 2,268.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,709 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after buying an additional 9,299 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Adobe by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,446 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Adobe by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,225 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE traded down $13.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $425.90. The company had a trading volume of 78,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,292,934. The company has a market capitalization of $199.32 billion, a PE ratio of 41.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $338.00 and a one year high of $699.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $395.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.28.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682 in the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

