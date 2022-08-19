Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Has $22.04 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $22,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.1 %

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.98 on Friday, reaching $176.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,600. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 5.09. The firm has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on TXN. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Texas Instruments to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. DZ Bank lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

