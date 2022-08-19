Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $10,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth about $223,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,123,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 147.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 373,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,917,000 after acquiring an additional 222,678 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Valero Energy by 11.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 816,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $82,867,000 after acquiring an additional 85,942 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE VLO traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $118.86. 69,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,873. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $146.80.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

