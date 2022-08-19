Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Invests $5.97 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,969,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Group Foundation lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 33.5% during the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 147,028 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 36,884 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. Glenview Trust Co raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 46.8% in the first quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 132,146 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $6,734,000 after acquiring an additional 42,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 564,412 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,074,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total transaction of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,813,080. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.09. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

