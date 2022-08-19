Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 250,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $15,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 16,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its position in TJX Companies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 91,268 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,529,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in TJX Companies by 77.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 199,664 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,095,000 after purchasing an additional 86,908 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 20.6% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 29,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares during the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TJX traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $66.71. The stock had a trading volume of 217,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,573,280. The company has a market cap of $78.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.69 and a 12-month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The company had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.14%.

In related news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,905.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

