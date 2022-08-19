Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after buying an additional 284,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,335,000 after purchasing an additional 41,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,529,000 after purchasing an additional 353,227 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $229.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.54.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,407,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.02. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.74.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

