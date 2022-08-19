Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 23,900 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 53,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,900 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 36,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 30.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 32.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Phillips 66 by 57.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after purchasing an additional 22,612 shares during the period. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE PSX traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.68. 68,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.10. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 59,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $6,513,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,232.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

