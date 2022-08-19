Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 50,000 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned about 0.11% of Universal Display worth $8,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Universal Display by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,388,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $229,102,000 after acquiring an additional 128,230 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Universal Display by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 595,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,283,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Universal Display by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,240,000 after acquiring an additional 30,193 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Display by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 527,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,117,000 after purchasing an additional 80,732 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Universal Display Price Performance

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $5.96 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,900. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $98.71 and a 12 month high of $211.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $133.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Display Dividend Announcement

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.10). Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 31.80%. The business had revenue of $136.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OLED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $175.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Universal Display from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 10,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.21, for a total transaction of $1,194,266.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,366 shares in the company, valued at $21,932,066.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. It owns, exclusively licenses, or has sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,500 issued and pending patents worldwide.

Featured Stories

