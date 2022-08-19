Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 60,000 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co trimmed its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 60,000 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $9,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,070,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,498,321,000 after purchasing an additional 820,147 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 14,966,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,517,597,000 after purchasing an additional 182,451 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,654,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,968,000 after purchasing an additional 512,954 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of FISV traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.87. 87,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,907. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.50. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $119.86. The company has a market cap of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,700 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.25.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

