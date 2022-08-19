Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 75,000 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $18,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at about $319,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 612.1% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 8,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,536,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,930,305.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Activision Blizzard Stock Down 0.5 %

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.30.

Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.02. 100,333 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,583,762. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $78.92.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.57% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.