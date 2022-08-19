Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Sells 9,646 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,354 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 9,646 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $10,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,136.4% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 156 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $6.34 on Friday, hitting $222.52. The stock had a trading volume of 25,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,991. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.66 and a 200 day moving average of $202.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $48.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Autodesk from $216.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

