Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Takes $6.21 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $41,000. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA traded down $12.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $329.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,250. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $314.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.78.

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

