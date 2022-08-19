Impossible Finance Price Reaches $0.13 (IF)

Impossible Finance (IF) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 19th. Impossible Finance has a market cap of $777,197.92 and approximately $419.00 worth of Impossible Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Impossible Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Impossible Finance has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004667 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001572 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002170 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.74 or 0.00787398 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Impossible Finance’s total supply is 15,551,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,000,661 coins. Impossible Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
