IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho Acquires 26,315 Shares of Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

IN8bio Price Performance

INAB stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.50.

Get IN8bio alerts:

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IN8bio Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in IN8bio by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 505,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 246,632 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IN8bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $602,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of IN8bio by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 97,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 69,150 shares in the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of IN8bio by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 86,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 40,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in IN8bio during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.