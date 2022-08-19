IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho Acquires 26,315 Shares of Stock

IN8bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) CEO William Tai-Wei Ho purchased 26,315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,315,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,915.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
IN8bio Price Performance
INAB stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.93. IN8bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $9.50.
IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). On average, research analysts expect that IN8bio, Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
IN8bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of gamma-delta T cell therapies for the treatment of cancers. Its lead product candidate includes INB-200, a genetically modified autologous gamma-delta T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma and solid tumors; and INB-100, an allogeneic product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with acute leukemia undergoing hematopoietic stem cell transplantation.
