Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on INFY. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Infosys from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. HSBC upgraded shares of Infosys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.92.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Stock Down 0.6 %

INFY opened at $19.97 on Thursday. Infosys has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $26.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.171 dividend. This is an increase from Infosys’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth about $747,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 26,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,916 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 92,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares in the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Infosys by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Infosys by 8.5% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 325,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after purchasing an additional 25,482 shares in the last quarter. 15.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.