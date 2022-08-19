Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells $194,946.50 in Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,122.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.28 and a fifty-two week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 5.00%.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.09.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 214,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,418,000 after acquiring an additional 21,937 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 12.4% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 112,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,093,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,043,000 after acquiring an additional 86,662 shares during the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 14.7% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

