Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 7.1%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.95. 964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Inotiv Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inotiv
About Inotiv
Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.
