Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) Shares Down 7.1%

Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $22.95. 964 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 166,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.71.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

The stock has a market cap of $558.37 million, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.69.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Inotiv in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Inotiv by 30.8% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Inotiv during the first quarter worth $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Inotiv by 13.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Inotiv during the second quarter worth $112,000. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

