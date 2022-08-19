Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO.UN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares lowered their price target on the stock from C$7.25 to C$6.00. National Bankshares currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust traded as low as C$5.13 and last traded at C$5.29, with a volume of 354334 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.49.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on INO.UN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.65 to C$5.25 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 3.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$7.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.35. The stock has a market cap of C$165.22 million and a PE ratio of 5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.02.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been created for the purpose of acquiring and owning office properties primarily located in France and Germany but also opportunistically in other European countries where assets meet the REIT's investment criteria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.