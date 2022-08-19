Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.95

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.95 and traded as low as $10.72. Inpex shares last traded at $10.84, with a volume of 30,035 shares changing hands.

Inpex Stock Up 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.21.

About Inpex

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

