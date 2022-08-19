Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Cowen

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Cowen from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 65.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on INSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Inseego in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Inseego from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $3.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $325.16 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.70. Inseego has a one year low of $1.74 and a one year high of $8.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $3.07.

Inseego ( NASDAQ:INSG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.36 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Inseego will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Inseego during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in Inseego in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Inseego during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Inseego by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.75% of the company’s stock.

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of fixed and mobile wireless solutions, industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, small and medium-sized businesses, governments, and consumers worldwide. The company provides wireless 4G and 5G hardware products, including private LTE/5G networks, First responders network authority/Firstnet, SD-WAN, telematics, remote monitoring and surveillance, and fixed wireless access and mobile broadband devices.

