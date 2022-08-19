Insider Buying: Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN) CEO Purchases 81,173 Shares of Stock

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) CEO Roger E. Kahn purchased 81,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $112,018.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,256.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1.38. 206,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,316. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.54. The company has a market cap of $14.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $6.08.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Bridgeline Digital had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 6.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bridgeline Digital, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bridgeline Digital stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Bridgeline Digital, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BLIN Get Rating ) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 326,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 72,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.23% of Bridgeline Digital worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 26.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create websites, web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

