Insider Buying: Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC) Director Buys C$100,912.50 in Stock

Park Lawn Co. (TSE:PLC – Get Rating) Director Marilyn Anne Brophy bought 3,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$29.25 per share, with a total value of C$100,912.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,475 shares in the company, valued at C$335,643.75.

Park Lawn Stock Down 0.9 %

Park Lawn stock opened at C$28.75 on Friday. Park Lawn Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$28.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$979.63 million and a P/E ratio of 26.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.05.

Park Lawn Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.114 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Park Lawn’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Park Lawn

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Park Lawn from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Cormark lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$48.75 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$42.75 to C$37.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Park Lawn from C$47.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.71.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, after life celebration, cemetery, and cremation services.

