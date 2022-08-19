Insider Buying: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) CFO Buys $152,400.00 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Rating) CFO Michael A. Doyle purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.16 per share, for a total transaction of $152,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,918.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Quanterix Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of QTRX stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.76 million, a PE ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.46. Quanterix Co. has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $60.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on QTRX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Quanterix from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Quanterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut Quanterix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Quanterix

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 184.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 57,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Quanterix by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Quanterix by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Quanterix by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.46% of the company’s stock.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

