Insider Buying: VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) Insider Buys 300,000 Shares of Stock

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) insider Reid G. Adler acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 334,629 shares in the company, valued at $56,886.93. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
VistaGen Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ VTGN traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,608,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $3.26.
VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 5,614.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have recently commented on VTGN shares. Maxim Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of VistaGen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd.
VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile
VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.
