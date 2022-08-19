Insider Selling: ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Insider Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) insider Sotheara Cheav sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $267,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,235.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:ACMR traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $17.62. The stock had a trading volume of 353,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,633. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $954.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.52. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $39.71.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. ACM Research had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue was up 93.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research to $25.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 363.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,053,683 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,702 shares during the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,266,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $88,640,000 after buying an additional 505,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,276 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in ACM Research by 200.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 884,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,878,000 after buying an additional 589,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,253,000. 19.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

