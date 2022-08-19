Insider Selling: Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) VP Sells $131,120.00 in Stock

Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Rating) VP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.12, for a total transaction of $131,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Gunsteren Job Leonard Van also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 3,601 shares of Balchem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $452,357.62.

Balchem Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ BCPC opened at $138.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 0.59. Balchem Co. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $174.29.

Several research firms have commented on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Balchem from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,890,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,959 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,050,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,011,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,255,000 after purchasing an additional 10,665 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 7.4% during the second quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 696,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,336,000 after purchasing an additional 48,041 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Balchem by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,804,000 after purchasing an additional 45,326 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition & Health, Animal Nutrition & Health, and Specialty Products.

