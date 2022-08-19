Insider Selling: CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Major Shareholder Sells 7,033 Shares of Stock

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Rating) major shareholder Dixon R. Jr. Doll sold 7,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.86, for a total value of $48,246.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,781,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,664,293.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

CompoSecure Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,697,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,284,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,105,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of CompoSecure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,905,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMPO shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, plastic, composite ID, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which comprise the Arculus Key card Cold Storage hardware device and companion Arculus Wallet mobile App to keep the Private Key in the Arculus Key card highly secure and store cryptocurrency and digital assets.

