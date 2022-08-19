Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) VP Sells 8,591 Shares of Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) VP Chris Terry sold 8,591 shares of Consumer Portfolio Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total transaction of $119,930.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,484,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

CPSS stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 38,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,050. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market cap of $288.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a quick ratio of 8.43 and a current ratio of 8.43. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.03 and a twelve month high of $15.47.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.02 million during the quarter. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 26.87% and a return on equity of 43.94%.

Institutional Trading of Consumer Portfolio Services

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Black Diamond Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,247,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Consumer Portfolio Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 302.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 132,594 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 412.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 91,339 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 549,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,634,000 after acquiring an additional 87,500 shares during the period. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Consumer Portfolio Services Company Profile

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

