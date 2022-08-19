Insider Selling: Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) General Counsel Sells 5,296 Shares of Stock

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 5,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total transaction of $131,234.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,286 shares in the company, valued at $130,987.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Core & Main Stock Up 2.2 %
CNM stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Core & Main, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.03.
Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Core & Main had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 34,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core & Main by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Core & Main by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.48% of the company’s stock.
Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.
